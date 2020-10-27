Mount Union School District temporarily switches to remote learning

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

MOUNT UNION, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Union Area School District announced that they will transition to remote instruction from Oct. 27 – Nov. 2.

The district said they were notified by the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education that Huntingdon County has been in the substantial category of transmission for two weeks and that Mifflin County has joined the list as well.

“As our school district lies in both counties, we have been strongly urged to move to remote instruction,” the district said in a letter to parents and guardians.

The district was notified of a positive COVID-19 case and is currently waiting for the rest results of four other students. They said that contact tracing has just begun, so they are unable to determine exactly how many students and staff will be affected and need to quarantine.

After the DOH and PDE release the new levels of transmission on Nov. 2, the district will use that information to determine the instructional model that will be used on Nov. 3.

Any student that was absent from school on Tuesday and needs materials should call their school office to arrange a pickup.