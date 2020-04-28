Mount Union School District makes final decision on elementary school

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mount Union Area School District voted to close Mapleton-Union Elementary. This comes after discussing the closure for almost the whole school year.

After more than 50 years, Mapleton Union Elementary School is closing. The school district made the decision in a zoom meeting on Monday night. Superintendent Amy Smith says the school had declining enrollment, a lack of teachers, and expensive renovations needed.

The board’s decisions were heavily influenced by the pandemic. Board member, Andrew Ketner says “I’m sitting on a knifes edge and I’m going to go ahead with yes. Depending upon what goes on we may have to counter this whole situation.”

And board member, Brandee Dodd says “I do feel like there’s something wrong with me saying yes and then next week learning that we need to find a whole lot of additional space due to the next school year for what we’re facing right now in our country so I have to vote no.”

There were 7 yes’s and 2 no’s. Lots of parents were in disagreement with the closure.

Patti Veitch has 4 kids in the school district and fought for Mapleton to remain open. She says”I don’t feel like the superintendent proved her case as to why this was going to be the best educationally for our children, so I think it’s unfortunate that they made that decision.”

Mapleton has 82 students and 7 teachers. They will now be separated into Shirley and Kistler Elementary schools.

Starting the 2021 school year, Kistler Elementary will hold grades K to 2nd and Shirley Township will have grades 3 to 5.