Mount Union residents call animal ordinance meeting with borough council

MOUNT UNION, HUNTINGDON COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mount Union Borough Council says neighbors are complaining that some homeowners are caring for too many stray animals and that something needs to be done. But some residents aren’t buying it. This prompted them to call a meeting with some council members on Monday.

The council now wants to fine people who consistently feed stray animals. But Monday meetings attendees say complainers aren’t showing up to meetings or addressing the folks who are caring for strays. Mount Union resident, Kim Stake says “I do get that Mount Union has such a large group of Farrel cats. I think they need to look into more programs of catch and release.” Some also believe there isn’t enough information to make a decision. A meeting attendee asked council “where did you come up with this idea of no cats? no dogs? no chickens? Wheres the complainers in our community? What percent of our community is complaining?”

The council’s current law states that you can receive up to a $300 fine for harboring stray animals. They want to extend it to feeding them as well.

Council Member, Michael Shields says “it’s not going to be an issue where police are going door to door and checking to see how many animals you have. If you take proper care of them, you likely will not hear anything.”

Council members say they do have more research to do. However, they believe this will help mount union become safer and more sanitary. The borough will make their final decision at a meeting in August.