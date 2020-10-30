Mount Union holds first-ever Octoberfest

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you’re looking for something to do the weekend of Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, stop by Mount Union for Octoberfest.

The Mount Union Borough Downtown Association Octoberfest runs all weekend until 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

There will be plenty of food, beer, and wine to try for anyone attending. There will also be other forms of entertainment from a variety of vendors.

It’s the first year for the event, hosted by Bricktown Events on W. Shirley Street.

Dwight Rittenhouse of Bricktown Events and Bricktown Catering said the idea is to get the community together for some good food, drink and entertainment.

The Hungry Run Distillery, set to open a location in Mount Union, is one of the vendors for the event.

Rittenhouse said food trucks, local restaurants and bakeshops have something for every taste and also a German dinner, eat-in or take out, planned for the weekend.