Mount Union building to be demolished as part of revitalization project

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another building in the Mount Union borough could be demolished in an effort by the council to revitalize their downtown.

The property, which sits across from the former elementary school, is currently on the site of an abandoned building.

The council is allotting $56 thousand dollars toward the project, which is expected to begin early next year.

Before that can happen, however, the county and school district must approve of back taxes against the property to be forgiven.

“The short term goal, the building is to be taken down into nothing,” said Alec Brindle, the borough’s Code Enforcement Officer, “the lot will be remaining green space. The borough has to take stewardship of the property.”

The borough hopes to eventually turn the property into a park.