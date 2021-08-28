Mount Union beats Huntingdon

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.S. drone strike early Saturday killed a militant in the group blamed for the deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, U.S. officials said, while American forces working under heightened security and threats of another attack pressed ahead in the closing days of the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan.

The attack in eastern Afghanistan killed a member of the country's Islamic State affiliate, U.S. Central Command said. President Joe Biden has laid responsibility for Thursday's suicide bombing on the Islamic State, an extremist group that is an enemy both to the West and to Afghanistan's Taliban and is known for especially lethal attacks.