Mount Union Area School District temporarily switches to remote learning

MOUNT UNION, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mount Union Area School District will switch to remote learning for five days starting on Thursday, Oct. 15 to allow for a deep clean of the district buildings.

The current plan is for the district to resume face-to-face instruction on Oct. 20.

Two students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19, along with a person involved in the varsity and junior varsity football program.

The varsity and junior varsity football teams have been placed on a 14-day quarantine. The students on the football team will be allowed to return to face-to-face instruction on Oct. 26.

A senior-high student that does not participate in face-to-face learning is one of the two students that tested positive. Members of the district’s marching band that were in contact with that student have been quarantined.

“Those students have been quarantined for 14 days from their last exposure, which was Oct. 2, making them eligible to return to school on Monday, Oct. 19,” the district said in a letter to parents and guardians.

A student in the junior-high school tested positive for the virus and has not been in school since Oct. 6. The district said all parents of students that have been in contact with the individual who tested positive have been contacted. Those in quarantine for this situation will be allowed to return to school on Oct. 21.

The cleaning will take place over the course of five days, prompting remote instruction on Thursday, Friday and Monday. During the remote instruction days, students and staff will follow their normal schedule.

“We understand the hardship this change places on our families, but believe it provides us with the best chance of remaining face-to-face in the long term,” the district said. “We will continue to update you with any changes.”