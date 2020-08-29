Mount Union Area High School student asked by administrator to “take care of” “BLM” writing on parking space

Klayton Willoughby is entering his Senior year at Mount Union Area High School.

He and other seniors decided to express themselves with chalk on their designated parking spaces at school.

He wrote the letters “BLM” for Black Lives Matter on his parking spot and was called to Superintendent, Dr. Amy Smith’s office.



“I went down to the office to get it explained to me and in Amy’s words, it wasn’t school appropriate and I had to take care of it, without saying that I needed to go out and take it off,” Klayton Willoughby, Senior for Mount Union Area High School, said.



Klayton says if that is not allowed, he doesn’t know how other students get away with things.

“In the parking lot they have flags that says, “Trump, no more B.S., which are not allowed in school and they also have Confederate flags in our parking lot and they can wear whatever they want and not get in trouble for it,” Willoughby, said.

School Superintendent Dr. Amy Smith, tells WTAJ, the district does not prevent students from expressing their freedom of speech, however under school district policy, 220, certain areas are considered unprotected.

The protected student expression section says the board reserves the right to prohibit student expression like libel, obscenity or quote “Are likely to or do materially or substantially interfere with the educational process…”

WTAJ Legal Analyst Tony DeBoef says the school district is going to have to clarify what the policy says.



“They’re going to have to define everything that comes the section of the policy labled, “unprotected student expression,” DeBoef, said.

Klayton’s mother, Jenny Spriggs says she appreciated Principal Maurine Hockenberry asked how Klayton was feeling.

“She was extremely supportive of the students expressing themselves with the chalk,” Spriggs, said. “So, she from what I could tell was offended for her students that Klayton was asked to have the “BLM” removed.”

I reached out to the Mount Union Area School District’s Solicitor for a comment on policy 220 and have not heard back.