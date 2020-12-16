Mount Nittany to distribute COVID vaccine to staff

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany is preparing to recieve its own shipment of covid-19 vaccines that could arrive as soon as this week.
Mount Nittany plans to give voluntary doses of the Pfizer vaccine to direct care staff and providers first. Those vaccinated will receive a second dose 21 days after the first injection.
The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine Friday night and shipments began Sunday. Frontline health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are being prioritized as part of an effort to quickly inoculate those most at risk during the pandemic. It will be months before the vaccine is available to much of the broader population.
NewsNation contributed to this report.