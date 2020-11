STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Medical center is seeing its highest number of COVID-19 positive patients to date.

The hospital is currently treating 32 inpatients ages 34 to 91.

For the month of November, 104 COVID-19 positive patients were admitted to the hospital.

The chief medical officer for Mount Nittany Health said he cannot stress enough that everyone must take responsibility and work together to protect our community, especially those who are most vulnerable.

