Mount Nittany sees increase in COVID-19 patients

by: WTAJ Staff

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Mount Nittany Health is reporting an increase in the amount of daily COVID-19 patients, stating that they currently see an average of nine patients a day in comparison to last month’s average of six a day.

As of Oct. 16, there were 11 people hospitalized for COVID-19. These patients are between the ages of 52 and 92. Six patients were nursing home residents.

The hospital has 21 beds in a special COVID-19 unit but said they have the ability to use other space for coronavirus patients as well.

