Mount Nittany provides weekly COVID update

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Mount Nittany’s weekly COVID report, the facility is reporting that they currently have 11 positive cases of COVID-19.

Mount Nittany said these current cases are in patients aged 30-38. There also have been 36 positive patients admitted so far in November.

According to Mount Nittany, they had a total of 58 COVID-19 positive patients admitted in October.

“As we continue to see an increase in community spread of COVID-19, we remain committed to protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of the community,” said Dr. Nirmal Joshi, chief medical officer of Mount Nittany Health. “That is why, as an additional safety measure, we are enacting visitor restrictions, limiting the number of people in Mount Nittany Medical Center, the emergency department, CANCER CARE PARTNERSHIP, Physician Group, and all other outpatient locations, until further notice.”