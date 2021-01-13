Mount Nittany Philipsburg closed for planned power outage

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A planned power outage is scheduled for the Philipsburg area on Jan. 14.

As a result, Mount Nittany Health Philipsburg will be closed from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The lab will be closed for the entire day.

According to Mount Nittany Health, any inclement weather on Jan. 14 will postpone the outage to Jan. 15. In this event, any patient with an appointment on Jan. 15 will be contacted to reschedule.

CONTACT INFORMATION

To speak with a clinic member: 814-278-4898

To schedule or cancel an appointment: 844-278-4600

