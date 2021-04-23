Mount Nittany Medical Center’s Women and Children’s Unit is expanding

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Joseph V. and Suzanne P. Paterno Women and Children’s Unit at Mount Nittany Medical Health Center is already the largest unit in the region, but it’s about to get even bigger.

“This expansion is another illustration of our continued investment in the health and wellbeing of our community,” said Kathleen Rhine, President and CEO of Mount Nittany Health.

The new center will include new labor and delivery rooms, post-partum rooms, nursery, family support space, clinical work areas and a new operating room – with personalized features, advanced technology, and a focus on safety.

“This space is a celebration of new life and enhanced care for our community’s women and children,” said Sue Paterno in a statement.

The project also includes new spaces for women’s healthcare to ensure comfort, care and privacy during healing, as well as, a new space for pediatric patients with special needs.

“These updates will provide a beautiful and serene setting for our patients, and a modern, innovative clinical space for our healthcare providers,” said Jess Lewis, Manager of Women & Children’s Services Department.

According the the health system the new unit is expected to open in the spring of 2022.

