Mount Nittany Medical Center’s Cardiovascular Pavillion One Year Anniversary

An area hospital is getting ready to celebrate the first anniversary of its new cardiovascular pavilion.

The facility at Mount Nittany Medical Center houses a cardiac cathertization lab and a electrophysiology lab.

Dr. Christopher Jones, says the updated equipment allows physicians to treat more complex forms of coronary artery disease.

“We treat peripheral vascular disease as well now, which is something that really couldn’t do in our prior space, so folks who have blocked arteries in their legs, or blocked arteries that go to other organs like their kidneys-we’re now able to balloon those arteries and place stents,” M.D. Christopher Jones for the Interventional Cardiologist, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, said.

Dr. Jones says these treatments help patients with chest pain or heart attacks, so they may not have to go to a hospital farther away, when seconds count.