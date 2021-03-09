Mount Nittany Health’s annual Charity Ball raises over $137K for Children’s Advocacy Center

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The community recently joined together to make a difference in the lives of area children by donating over $137,000 for Mount Nittany Health’s 73’rd annual Charity Ball.

Despite not being able to hold the ball in person this year due to Covid-19, the health system says that didn’t stop people from giving to benefit their Children’s Advocacy Center.

According to its Executive Director Meredith Thompson, the CAC was designed to provide children in the community that are victim of alleged child abuse a safe place to talk about what happened.

“We’re very fortunate that people see what we do, and they believe in what we do, and they value what we do. So even in these unique times they didn’t hesitate to donate and contribute to us, because even amidst Covid it hasn’t stopped,” said Thompson.

The number to reach the CAC is 814-234-6118.

All services are free of charge.