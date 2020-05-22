Mount Nittany Health to Eliminate 50 Management positions during restructuring…citing $30 million shortfall

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ)– Mount Nittany Health announced they’re facing a $30 million shortage and will eliminate about 50 positions while restructuring management.

The health system did not specify which departments will be affected, but said these will not be temporary furloughs. The restructuring will happen over the next three weeks.

Mount Nittany Health reports overall patient visits were down between 50% and 80% over the last three months.

They said they are extending support to impacted employees.