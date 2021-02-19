Mount Nittany Health looking to recruit volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine clinics

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Despite this week’s weather challenges, Mount Nittany Health was able to vaccinate over 2,000 community members.

But with 7,000 future appointments in the books, and a growing waitlist, the medical center says they’re in need of volunteers to help administer the vaccine during their clinics.

Volunteers may include any active or retired licensed health care professionals such as nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), nursing students and medical students.

“We currently have about 6,300 individuals on the waitlist. That number is changing every day. We are committed to moving through that as quickly as our supply permits,” said Executive Vice President Tom Charles.

If interested in volunteering, you can apply here.