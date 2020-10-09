Mount Nittany Health activates COVID-19 surge capacity plan

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health announced today that it is currently treating 13 COVID-19 positive inpatients, the majority coming from multiple long-term care facilities, and has activated its Surge Capacity Plan.

The Surge Capacity Plan calls for adjustments to normal operations, and as a first step in the planning response, includes the rescheduling of non-essential/elective procedures and surgeries that require an overnight admission.

The health system has contacted patients for Friday’s surgical cases and will evaluate on a daily basis, based on COVID patient census, as well as overall census.

Current operations will continue for individuals who require outpatient surgery, emergency and acute services and are in active treatment at both the Medical Center and Physician Group practices. All other services remain open.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been diligently monitoring COVID-19 cases in our community and planning our response if the number of hospitalized cases rose,” said Nirmal Joshi, MD, chief medical officer, Mount Nittany Health. “The steps that we are taking now are prudent and realistic to ensure that we have the resources and care available for the people who need us.”

In May, Mount Nittany Health developed a dedicated 21-bed specialized unit to treat COVID-positive patients. Developed by a multi-disciplinary team, the unit expands to meet increases in the number of patients, giving the capacity to support additional patients, if that should become necessary.

The Medical Center has had an average daily census of between six and eight patients in the last two weeks. The 13 currently hospitalized patients are between the ages of 33 and 96.

The recent rise in admissions and census is related to cases from multiple area long-term care facilities as well as community members.

The health system reports that it will continue to evaluate the need for further adjustments into next week based on the overall inpatient census and the number of COVID-19 patients, and will keep the community updated as the situation progresses.