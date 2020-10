CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany is facing more complications due to a lower patient volume since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility reports a 14% drop off in patient admissions and a 21% decrease in emergency admissions.

The complications led to 250 job cuts back in June and a short-fall with a total of $70 million.

In May, Mount Nittany cut 50 management positions.