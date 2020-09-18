Mount Aloysius adds men’s volleyball team

CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Aloysius College will be adding men’s volleyball to its varsity roster for the 2021-22 school year.

Men’s volleyball will be the 16th NCAA-sponsored sport offered at the college and will compete in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC).

The AMCC said that the conference would receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament starting in the spring of 2021.

“We are very excited to add Men’s Volleyball to our athletic department,” said Athletic Director, Kevin Kime. “It’s a growing sport in our region and we believe that we can build a competitive program in the AMCC, going forward.”

Other teams in the AMCC include Penn State Altoona and Penn State Behrend.