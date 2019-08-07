Motorcycle run to benefit humane society

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A motorcycle run is raising money for a local animal shelter.

Elk county A.B.A.T.E. is teaming up with the Elk County Humane Society for a benefit run.

It’s this Saturday, August 10, starting at the CMF Club in St. Marys.

The ride starts at noon, makes a special stop at the shelter, before finishing at the St. Marys Eagles Club for dinner.

All street legal vehicles are welcome.

The cost is 15 dollars per driver and 5 dollars per passenger.

“It’s used for the upkeep of the shelter, we do have staff, so it’s used for wages for our staff, but the most important thing is it’s used for the care of our animals,” fundraising chair June Glass said.

The humane society is also selling Critter Cash Raffle tickets.

They’re available at the shelter– with a chance to win a $10,000 prize.