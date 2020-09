SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are investigating a crash that sent one man to the hospital in Stonycreek Township on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on Huckleberry Highway. According to the report, a motorcyclist tried passing several cars at high speeds when he hit a pick-up truck making a left-hand turn.



The pick-up was also hauling a trailer at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to Conemaugh Medical Center for serious injuries.