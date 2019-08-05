Motorcycle crash in Blair County sends one to hospital

FRANKSTOWN TWP. BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have reported a man was taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing his motorcycle into a car just before 10 a.m. today, August 5.

The crash occurred on Logan Boulevard when Guy Gray, 33, was driving his Kawasaki bike at a “high rate of speed,” police say.

The driver of the car was stopped at a stop sign and proceeded onto Logan Boulevard/SR-36 when the road was clear.

Due to the high rate of speed, police report that Gray was unable to stop and crashed into the rear of the car.

The car was forced over the median and spun to face the opposite direction. Gray proceeded to lose control as the bike tipped over and he slid an unknown distance down the road.

The driver of the car reported no injuries and Gray, even with his helmet on, was taken to UPMC, reportedly with suspected serious injury.