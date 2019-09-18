Mothers group rallies at Capitol for red flag law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America rallied state lawmakers Tuesday to approve “red flag” legislation.

The group rallied at the state Capitol in support of Senate Bill 90 and House Bill 1075. The measures would allow police or family members to seek a court order that temporarily removes guns from people who pose a serious threat to themselves or others.

Red flag laws have already passed in 17 states and the District of Columbia.​​

“They’ve studied it in Indiana, they’ve studied it in Connecticut, and it’s saving lives there,” said Rep. Todd Stephens (R-Montgomery), the prime sponsor of House Bill 1075. “It’s time that we start saving lives in Pennsylvania.”

The National Rifle Association has encouraged state lawmakers to vote against similar bills in the past, writing in 2018 that the legislation “does nothing to improve public safety, and allows for an extremely broad definition of who can petition to remove someone’s Second Amendment rights.”​

In 2017, suicides accounted for 61% of gun deaths in Pennsylvania.​