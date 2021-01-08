Mother shares angering story after Marsy’s Law is declared ‘unconstitutional’

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court voted against Marsy’s Law on Thursday. The bill would give crime victims more access to the trial proceedings of people accused of threatening them.

A Blair County woman says having this law could have changed her son’s life. For years, Kelly Williams says she watched her son, Tommy grow out of trauma from being molested at 8-years-old. But when he was ready to face the person who abused him in court, he was told “no.”

17-year-old Tommy Williams continues to speak out after being sexually assaulted by his half brother.

His mother Kelly says “going through the court process, we were told that we couldn’t say anything at the proceedings and we weren’t afforded the right to be able to do an impact statement.”

Her son’s abuser was also charged with sexually assaulting 3 younger girls. Kelly tells us “the parents weren’t even at the hearing they didn’t even know about it.”

Now, Kelly and other Pennsylvanians are fighting for the PA to join the 15 states who now have some form of Marsy’s Law.

The bill would give victims the right to be informed of developments in their case, to be present during court proceedings, and the right to be notified if a perpetrator is released from prison.

State Director of ‘Marsy’s Law for Pennsylvania,’ Jennifer Riley says “having constitutionally protected rights is incredibly important to any crime victim. Right now in Pennsylvania, we have statutory rights for crime victims, but the problem is if that right is violated, there’s no recourse for that victim.”

Marsy’s Law appeared on Pennsylvania ballots in 2019. 74% of Pennsylvanians voted in favor of it.

But the Pennsylvania American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), opposed the law, claiming it contradicts the bill of rights by not protecting those being accused.

Riley adds that the next step is to appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.