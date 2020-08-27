Mosquitoes in State College test positive for West Nile Virus

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two mosquito samples collected in State College have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Additional sample and surveillance will be performed as necessary by the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program staff, according to the county board of commissioners.

The board of commissioners is recommending that residents take preemptive measures by inspecting their yards and dumping out any sources of stagnant water.

Residents can report their concerns through the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus website.