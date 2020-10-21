Moshannon Valley approved for gymnasium construction

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $3.2 million renovation project in the Moshannon Valley School District is moving forward.

On Monday, the school board voted to approved bids for the construction of a full-size reserve gymnasium addition to the elementary school that will give the district better flexibility in hosting games and practices for all grade levels, according to Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger.

The project also includes improvements to the elementary school cafeteria and kitchen, including new flooring, ceiling and updated equipment.

Bids were opened Oct. 6 and approved Monday with RT Contracting Inc., of Duncansville coming in as the low bidder for general construction at $2,735,110.

Curwensville Heating & Plumbing, Curwensville, was awarded the contract for HVAC construction with a bid of $249,500, K&K Plumbing, of Johnstown submitted the winning bid for plumbing construction at $138,610 and Bob Biter Electric, Inc., Cresson, was awarded the electrical construction contract with a bid of $257,000.

The project was made possible with a $2 million low–interest loan from Kish Bank, Zesiger said.

A pre-construction meeting is scheduled for next week and the renovations are expected to be completed by August of next year.