Morrison’s Cove Memorial Park marks 100 years with events leading up to July 4th

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Morrison’s Cove Memorial Park is celebrating their 100 year anniversary with events next week leading up to the 4th Of July.

Park Executive Director Chuck Gojmerac says, “We are thrilled! There aren’t many businesses that stay in business for 100 years let alone a non-profit that receives no direct government support.” The organization behind the park is a non-profit 501(C)3 that relies on program fees, pool admission and community participation in park programs to continue operating.

Celebratory events kick off on June 25 with a throw back skating event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with DJ Peggy Whitfield and Skate Guards. Here’s a full look at the events during the week:

“If you want to know what America is about, this is as close as it gets.” – Morrison’s Cove Memorial Park Executive Director Chuck Gojmerac

One of the highlights, of course, is the Ag Parade which will take place June 29 starting at 6 p.m. Gojmerac says, “It’s usually four or five days in advance there will be chairs along the streets holding people’s spots for their route on the parade route.”

For those looking to get involved with the parade they can go to the park’s website to contact Chuck.