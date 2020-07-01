Morrison Cove Agricultural Parade continues with restrictions

MORRISON COVE, MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the 38th year, folks gathered in Martinsburg for the Morrison Cove Agricultural Parade, but a route change made this year a little different.

Tuesday evening was all tractors, horses, and smiling faces as the Morrison Cove Agricultural Parade continued after it was originally canceled and denied a permit for their usual parade route. But limitations didn’t stop them from bringing everyone out for a day of fun and some normalcy. Mayor of Martinsburg, Richard Brantner says “whenever the parade was canceled the first time, we received quite a lot of feedback from the public where people wanted the parade even though we could not use the state highways as in past years. We were limited because in the back streets as to places where we could put people but even so, I think things went really well and I’m very pleased.”

Instead of going through routes 164 and 866, the parade had to take some narrow turns on smaller streets. They began at the Martinsburg VFW, traveled to Julian street, and then to North Walnut street. The parade ended at Morrison Cove Park. The committee tried their best to follow PennDOT and COVID-19 guidelines by reminding folks to respect surrounding neighborhoods, keep track of their kids, and try their best to social distance. Organizers say this is the only time they’ve changed the parade route and hope to return to normal next year.