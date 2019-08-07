Morning Forecast, Wednesday August 7, 2019

This morning we will have variable cloudiness with a stray shower. There will also be some fog with temperatures in the 60s. Today a front will be moving across the region. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Within a thunderstorm there could be stronger winds and downpours. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. We will see a few showers and storms lingering Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. We will have clouds and sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Once the front moves through, cooler air will arrive to the area. Friday will be cooler with low humidity. Friday’s temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some locations will be in the lower 80s. Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Friday night will be mainly clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mostly clear sky. Sunday there will be a mostly to partly sunny sky. It truly is looking like a decent weekend here in Central PA. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night will be clear as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday there will be clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday there will be high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. During the day on Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some clouds. We will also have scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. The rest of next week temperatures will continue to be seasonable with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.