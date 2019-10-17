Morning Forecast, Thursday October 17, 2019

This morning temperatures are in the 40s and it is windy. Today will be a blustery day. Winds today will be from the northwest between twenty to twenty five miles an hour with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. Due to this the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon, and Somerset Counties until 8:00 PM. We will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There will also be lingering showers. Today with the winds, it will feel very chilly. Our high temperatures today will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

High pressure will return on Friday. Friday clouds will break for sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night we will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s and it will be mostly clear. Saturday at this point looks to be a dry day with sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night we will have a partly cloudy sky, except in State College, and expect white out conditions at Beaver Stadium. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday we will start with sunshine then clouds will increase as the day goes on. On Sunday, southern counties could see a few showers. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s with some showers.

A front moves in on Monday. Monday will be cloudy with times of rainfall. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night our low temperatures in the 50s. Tuesday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will also be a rather cloudy day with showers. Tuesday night our low temperatures will fall into the 40s. Wednesday will be a cooler day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Wednesday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. The rest of next week our high temperatures will be right around average. We will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.