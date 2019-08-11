Morning forecast Sunday, August 18, 2019

Sunday will be another warm and humid day so you will want to spend it in a place where you can stay cool. Once again, a mix of clouds and sun will kick off the day. Highs will hit the mid to upper 80s and the warm, humid air will help fuel some showers and thunderstorms. Most activity will begin popping up after noon and some thunderstorms may be stronger than others producing gusty winds and downpours.

The heat and humidity will carry over into the start of the work week. Sunshine with some clouds will kick off the new week and highs will once again reach into the mid to upper 80s. A shower or thunderstorm may popup in spots especially during the afternoon and evening. The overnight hours will be warm and sticky with lows around the mid 60s so you may want to turn on the fan or air conditioner to get a good nights sleep.

The middle of the week will see better chances for rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Tuesday and Wednesday. When it is not raining, it will be variably cloudy with some peaks of sun. It will also continue to be warm and humid with highs reaching into the mid 80s. By the second half of the week drier and more comfortable conditions will return to the region. Sunshine with a few clouds will be seen Thursday and highs will reach the low 80s. The sun will continue to shine across the region Friday and highs will be close to seasonal. The sunshine will carry over into the