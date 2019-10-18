Morning Forecast, Friday October 18, 2019

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s and it will be cloudy. High pressure will return today. Early today will be cloudy before we see clouds diminishing for afternoon sunshine. Today will be breezy, but no where near as windy as yesterday. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight we will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s and it will be mostly clear. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties from 2:00 AM Saturday until 8:00 AM. Take any plants indoors.

Saturday will be a dry day with sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday night we will have a partly cloudy sky, except in State College, and expect white out conditions at Beaver Stadium. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday we will start off cloudy with some drizzle in southern counties. In the afternoon clouds will begin to break. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

We will be between fronts on Monday. There will be clouds and sun with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Also, a shower or two cannot be ruled out. Monday night our low temperatures in the 50s. Tuesday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will also be a rather cloudy day with showers. Tuesday night our low temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Wednesday will be a cooler day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Wednesday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday we will be sunny to partly cloudy. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. The rest of next week our high temperatures will be right around average. We will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.