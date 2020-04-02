More Central PA businesses are getting warnings from PSP than other parts of the state

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police continue their non-life sustaining business enforcement, issuing warnings and citations to businesses that should not be open right now.

State Police in Troop A, which includes Cambria and Somerset counties, has issued 19 warnings to businesses. That’s the most in the state.

On average Troop G is issuing two warnings a day. That’s a total of 16 warnings for businesses in Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties.

Troop C, which inlcudes Elk, Jefferson, and Clearfield counties, has only issued three warnings.

“This is new territory for everybody,” says PSP Trooper Joseph Dunsmore. “We’re kind of all learning as we go but we’re really going around when are learning of a business that is open that maybe shouldn’t be.”

Trooper Dunsmore says police are working with businesses to help them determine whether or not they are allowed to stay open.

If you believe your business meets the requirements you can submit a waiver to keep it open.

So far, State Police have only issued warnings. No one has been given a citation.