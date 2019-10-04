Money taken off the wall, to help victims of Hurricane Dorian

FLORIDA (CNN) — A Sarasota business is donating thousands of dollars to the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief, and they didn’t have to go far to collect donations.

For years, customers have been leaving dollar bills on the walls of Siesta Key Oyster Bar.

The tradition includes leaving a note on the bill.

But once the staff saw the damage left in the nearby Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, they decided to take down the money and use it for good.

It took the staff a month to get the bills off the walls.

In the end, they had nearly $14,000 to donate.