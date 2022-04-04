While there could be a stray shower Monday evening, overall it will be a partly to mostly and dry night. It won’t be as cold as last night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.



Tuesday sees plenty of clouds with showers developing south to north during the afternoon. Highs into the low 50s for most spots.





We’ll see showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.



Wednesday will feature some dry time before the threat for showers returns later Wednesday into Thursday.



The Altoona Curve have their season and home opener on Friday. Right now, it looks cool and damp with the threat for a passing shower or two.