Models make strides for Tides in Rock the Runway fashion show

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – New York Fashion Week has nothing against Rock the Runway!

It’s a fashion show on Dec. 9 from 7 p.m. – 9 p-m hosted by Diamonds and Lace Bridal in State College.

“Santa will be here for everybody to enjoy take pictures with. We have great appetizers, we have wine flowing, and we have just good upbeat music and fashion to be seen by everybody. So come out and join us for our last hoorah here at Diamonds and Lace,” said owner Diana Zeisky.

Collaborating with LOCK Boutique in Bellefonte, models will take the runway showing off all the latest holiday looks as they make strides for Tides.

Tides is a local non-profit support program for grieving children, teens and adults which all of the fashion show’s proceeds will be going towards.

“It’s amazing to us, it means the world. Tides is completely free of charge to any family, that uses our support services, so when we do receive funds and donations, that’s what allows us to continue going,” said Tides’ Executive Director Holly Oxendale.

Tickets for the show can be found online or be purchased at the door.

