MLB, players’ union donate to Bahamas relief on Clemente Day

Jeffrey Roberts, 49, eats a plate of food while searching through the rubble of his relatives’ home which was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Pelican Point, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The death toll from the hurricane stands at 50 and the number of missing at an alarming 1,300 people, although officials caution the list is preliminary and many people could just be unable to connect with loved ones. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players’ union have made a joint donation of $210,000 to help with relief and recovery in the Bahamas after the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian.



The donation was made Wednesday, recognized as Roberto Clemente Day in the majors. The late Pittsburgh Hall of Fame wore No. 21 and was known for his humanitarian efforts.

The money will be divided into $70,000 donations to Project Hope, Water Mission, and SBP.

Luis Clemente, one of the player’s sons, thanked MLB and the players’ union for the gesture.

“The Clemente family encourages everyone to continue my father’s legacy of helping those in need and to support this effort,” he said in a statement.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports