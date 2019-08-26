Missing woman found trapped in crashed car

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Emporium found a missing woman when volunteers came across the scene of a crash where she was trapped in her car.

On August 22, PSP started an investigation on a report of a missing person, Norma Joyce Hopwood, 77, who had actually crashed her car that morning around 8 a.m.

She was found roughly 29 hours later on August 23, when volunteers found the crash. Hopwood was responsive and they were able to free her.

State Police say they are thankful to all the authorities and volunteers who helped them find Hopwood.