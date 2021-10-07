Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Pennsylvania News
National News
Destination Pennsylvania
Hunger Action Month
Pa Outdoors
Washington D.C. Bureau
Veterans Voices
World News
Entertainment News
Making it Matter
Lottery
BestReviews
Daily Newsletters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Halloween
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Missing in America: Lauren Cho 'walked away' from her California Airbnb
Video
Woman alive after 2x4 smashes through windshield
Video
How can I keep my kids safe on Instagram?
Lincoln Caverns kicks off 38th annual Ghosts & Goblins haunted tours
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
Go With Joe
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Science with Shields
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Sportsbeat
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Iowa’s defense leading country in forced turnovers, ball security emphasized
Top Stories
Roethlisberger: ‘I’m not giving up on this season’
Nate Bowen named GM of Altoona Curve
Video
Altoona girls soccer takes down Mifflin County 6-2
Video
Shrewsberry’s time in the NBA may be key for success at Penn State
Video
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
Studio 814
Science with Shields
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Local family encourages community to participate in annual heart walk
Video
Top Stories
Local dentist office offering free dental work to service members
Video
Top Stories
Toasty Toddler keeping kids in Blair county warm this winter
Video
Try these meal prep tips and ideas from TJ’s Meal Prep
Video
Service Paws of Central Pa celebrates 10-years of changing lives
Video
Create your own fall centerpiece with these tips from the Magpie’s Nest
Video
Community
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Ticket Giveaway
$4,800 Grocery Sweepstakes
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Make Us Smile
Homes
Local Events
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WTAJ-TV Internships
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Newsfeed Now
Search
Search
Search
Missing in America
‘Missing in America’: Here’s what you need to know about NewsNation’s new series
Video
Missing in America: Lauren Cho 'walked away' from her California Airbnb
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Altoona man completes cross-country bicycle trip, hopes to inspire others to follow passions
Video
Blair County business receives 700k loan from Wolf Administration
Bear season in Pennsylvania to start Oct. 16
Video
Lincoln Caverns kicks off 38th annual Ghosts & Goblins haunted tours
Video
Cambria County man steals prescription drugs from handicapped woman, police say
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!