Missing girl found in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 13-year-old girl was found after being reported missing on Sunday evening.

Officials say she left home around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to go for her regular walk and did not come back.

About 150 people, multiple crews, and dog teams went out searching in areas along Sawmill Lane and Sportsman Road.

Police say they got the call at 4:30 p.m. The Martinsburg Fire Department says they arrived at 5:30.

She was found at approximately 9:30 p.m. in a wooded area. EMS was sent to her immediately and she was taken to a hospital.