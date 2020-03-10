Missing dog found over 1,000 miles away

(WNEM) — A dog that went missing in Florida has been found over 1,000 miles away from home.

Blake Keller reports how this cross-country dog has local residents amazed.

It was a typical day for Kris Gibson, and she was at her Mount Morris Township home on March 5 in her normal routine of letting her dog outside.

“I let my dog out, and I went back to let him in, and there was another dog,” said Kris Gibson: Found dog.

“I couldn’t believe that he was from Florida. Still trying to figure out how he got all the way up here. I don’t think we will ever know,” said Gibson.

It even amazed some staff at Mayfair Animal Hospital.

“We had all seen recently a story on the news about a dog that was cross country. We were like, oh my gosh, that’s so crazy, that would never happen here! Then a couple of weeks later, here we are. It’s pretty awesome, said Kassidy Gruno: Vet Assistant.

Mayfair staff was able to track down his owners who live about 1,400 miles away in Miami. They say the two-year-old Presa Canario had been missing for over two months.

“The owners were very happy. He’s been missing for two and a half months. They’re excited to get him back,” said Gibson.

None of this was possible without Gibson’s quick thinking and Simba’s microchip. The Staff at Mayfair says there are a few misconceptions about microchips.

“They don’t have any type of GPS in them at all. What a microchip does, is it contains your information and your pet’s information,” said Gruno.

Gibson says Simba’s microchip made all the difference.

“Dogs get away, sometimes they never find them. It’s really one of the only ways you can get your dog back,” said Gibson.