Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home, friend arrested

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KXAN/NBC News) — Heidi Broussard, an Austin mother who has been missing since Dec. 12, was found dead in the trunk of a car Friday near a home in Jersey Village, Texas. That’s near Houston. A longtime friend of Broussard and suspect in the case Magen Fieramusca told KXAN the two women were “best friends.”

Broussard’s 3-week-old daughter, Margot Carey, was found alive in good condition, according to a report from NBC News. NBC News spoke with Tammy Broussard, Heidi’s mother, who told them those details.

Police are looking for Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot Carey

Tammy Broussard said a medical examiner needs to officially identify the body.

APD, FBI, DPS and the Travis County District Attorneys Office will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday. It will be live streamed in this story.

Austin Police confirmed Friday morning around 10:38 a.m. that a baby girl was found at a home in Houston on Thursday, and officials are testing her DNA to determine if she is the missing baby Margot Carey. APD confirmed the child is healthy and Child Protective Services is caring for her. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said the girl is in a foster home and it is working with law enforcement to verify possible relatives.

APD also confirmed a woman was found dead at the home and an autopsy is underway. It said one person has been arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.

A car parked at the home on Bo Jack Drive where law enforcement have been since Thursday night is registered to Magen Rose Fieramusca, who is currently listed as being in custody at the Harris County Jail.

Police records from Harris County say Fieramusca was arrested Friday by APD on two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence. That evidence was a human corpse, records say. She is being held on $600,000 bond.

According to court documents, the only criminal history Fieramusca has is a felony theft charge in Harris County in 2018, which was dismissed Nov. 5, 2019 because “probable cause exists, but case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at this time.”

Longtime friend of suspect and victim speaks out

Caressa Potter, longtime friend of both Broussard and Fieramusca, told KXAN reporter Steffi Lee that she had been in contact with Fieramusca every day since Broussard has been missing. Potter said they talked multiple times a day, and during those calls, Potter said she could hear a baby in the background.

Potter said Fieramusca told her friends and family she also recently gave birth to a baby named Luna Mae, but wouldn’t show any pictures of her.

“Her story wasn’t too far fetched,” Potter said. “She did her research, I feel like — I feel like she really did plan this. She thought about this.”

Potter said Fieramusca used to go by the name Maygen Humphrey, but doesn’t know when she changed her name. She said the three met each other at church camp when they were pre-teens. Potter described Broussard and Fieramusca as “best friends.”

After the story broke, Potter said she was talking to Fieramusca and another friend, and all of a sudden, Fieramusca abruptly said, “I gotta go! I gotta go!” She then hung up and Potter hasn’t heard from her since.

KXAN has found baby registries under the name Maygen Humphrey with Amazon and Target. Descriptions for both indicate a location as Houston and a due date as Dec. 1, 2019

Neighbors react

Neighbors on Bo Jack Drive say it’s a quiet neighborhood, and every person KXAN’s Candy Rodriguez talked to was shocked something like this could happen in the area.

“When we found out the Texas Rangers were involved, it got a little more important to us,” Darryl Ehlert said. He has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years.

“I didn’t know what to think,” he said.

Ehlert said APD asked for surveillance footage from his doorbell camera, and specifically law enforcement wanted to know if a black SUV drove by Thursday night. Ehlert said his footage didn’t show one.

Darla Bundick also lives in the neighborhood, and when she talked to Rodriguez, she got emotional.

“This is very upsetting,” Bundick said. “And that poor baby, she’s not going to have her mom. I just can’t believe it.”

KXAN has a crew at the scene in Jersey Village and will continue to provide information from law enforcement as it becomes available.