Missing 2-year-old’s body possibly found, mother charged

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have been searching for the missing 2-year-old for days now. Today they had a break in the search as they found remains believed to be Noah Tomlin.

Police have arrested the boy’s mother, Julia Tomlin and have charged her with felony child neglect. We have not gotten word if there will be even more charges as they attempt to give a positive I.D. to the remains.

After 10 days, and at least 10,000 man-hours, the police, FBI and other services searched through two million pounds of garbage, by hand.

The police chief hopes to have an identification confirmation so that the Medical Examiner can perform an autopsy.