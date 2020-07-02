Miracle League of Blair County cancels 2020 season

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Miracle League of Blair County announced Thursday on their social media account they have decided to cancel all league games for the 2020 season.

They stated that the ever-changing requirements and restrictions being issued by the state created too many difficulties for the league to manage games.

It’s difficult to keep up. We thought we had a very good, very healthful way of allowing the kids to play – even though it was going to be extremely demanding on our staff, the parents/guardians, and the players. It was also costly as we purchased hand sanitizer dispensers and hand sanitizer, disinfectant sprayers and infrared, no touch, thermometers. Miracle League of Blair County



The league plans to mail registration forms over the coming winter to all of their new and last year’s players. Registration fees will carry over to next year unless a refund is requested.