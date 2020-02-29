Mini THON helps families, kids fighting cancer

BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at Bellwood Antis School District are holding a mini THON on Friday.
The event raises money for Four Diamonds, the organization at Penn State Hershey, that helps with pediatric research and care.
Students decided to organize the event after a member of their community, Maddie Shura, lost her battle to cancer at just 8 years old.
“I think that is what keeps us going and that’s in the back of our minds, that it’s all for her and for people, for families that have been affected like her family has,” Maggie Erickson, Senior at Bellwood Antis High School, said.
The mini THON goes until 10 p.m. on Friday when they’ll reveal how much money they raised this year.
We’ll bring you that update later tonight.