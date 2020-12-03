Mini safe of heroin found in Blair County traffic stop

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —A traffic stop in Blair County landed a 30-year-old man in jail after police say they found a handgun and a mini safe full of heroin.

Dylan J. Skupine, 30, of Huntingdon, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck with an expired registration when he was pulled over in East Freedom just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to charges filed by Freedom Township police.

Police said he was wanted on two outstanding warrants and when Skupine and his truck were searched, officers located 92 stamp bags of heroin in a small safe along with a handgun, a switchblade, parts to another handgun, pepper spray and LSD.

Skupine’s criminal history makes it illegal for him to possess a gun. He remains in Blair County Prison in lieu of $40,000 cash bail.