Mini casino coming to Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Construction will begin this year on a mini-casino in Centre County.

Bally’s Corporation said they plan to start building the facility within a 15-mile radius of Unionville Borough. It will be home to about 750 slot machines and 30 table games.



The casino also plans to have retail sports betting, online sports betting and online gaming.

Construction is expected to take about a year to complete.

“Expanding our rapidly growing, national footprint into the attractive Pennsylvania gaming market represents yet another major milestone for Bally’s and a great way to cap off a truly extraordinary year,” said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally’s Corporation. “We look forward to combining our own proven track record of greenfield development with Ira Lubert’s local knowledge and expertise to bring Bally’s first-in-class gaming experience and amenities to customers and sports fans across Pennsylvania.”

According to Bally’s the estimated total cost of the project will be $120 million.

THE LATEST