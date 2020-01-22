Millions of Toyota and Honda vehicles recalled

(CNN) — Toyota and Honda recall millions of vehicles over unrelated safety issues.

Toyota recalls 3.4 million cars, with 2.9 million of them in the U.S.

The issue is potentially defective equipment intended to protect passengers during a crash.

The affected models include some Corolla, Corolla Matrix, Avalon, and Avalon HV lines produced between 2010 and 2019.

Meantime, Honda recalls 2.4 million Acuras in the U.S. and 300,000 in Canada.

Honda says some models produced between 1996 and 2003 may have dysfunctional Takata airbag inflators.

The inflators might have been produced without the “appropriate seals” needed for proper deployment.